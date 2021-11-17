See’s Candies is celebrating 100 years. Here’s everything you need to know

What’s it like being the king of a chocolate empire? Pat Egan became the president of See’s Candies in 2018 (and the CEO in 2019) after leaving an energy company also owned by Warren Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. He believes he’s a quick study but admits he used flashcards to ensure he could distinguish between the more than 100 pieces of candy See’s offers. And he’s visited every single See’s Candies store (there are more than 240).

We recently interviewed Egan to ask him about his time at See’s Candies, how the company develops new flavors and who comes up with all the samples.

