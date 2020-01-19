9 Images
4th annual Women’s March in Los Angeles
Claire New-Duval, left, cheers as she joins thousands during the 4th annual Women’s March Los Angeles kickoff at Pershing Square. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Supporters cheer during the 4th annual Women’s March at Pershing Square. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Women’s march supporters listen to speakers before marching towards City Hall. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Thousand of supporters gather at Pershing Square. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Aida Castelblanco, 18, of Encino, listens to anti-vaccination protesters chant. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Emily Robertson, 14, of Lynwood, listens to speakers at Pershing Square. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Women’s march supporters listen to speakers at Pershing Square. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Charoline Sturkie, 18, listens to speakers at Pershing Square. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Supporters gather to listen to speakers before marching to City Hall. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
