After record-breaking heat wave, light rain and ‘May gray’ expected this week in Los Angeles

Two people walk on the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier on a cool, cloudy day in Long Beach last Tuesday. “May gray” conditions are expected to return to Southern California this week.

After a brief but record-breaking heat wave over the weekend, a heavy marine layer is expected to move in, bringing much cooler temperatures — and even some light rain — to Southern California.

Temperatures will drop more than 20 degrees by Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs along the beaches will be mild — hovering in the mid-60s — and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys will see highs around 70 degrees.

The marine layer will continue to deepen Monday night, bringing low clouds and drizzle to the coast and all the way into the San Gabriel Mountains.

Advertisement

“It looks like, especially by Tuesday, we’ll definitely feel the ‘May gray’ has set in,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “You might have some moist grounds, moist cars when you get up Tuesday morning — and even some drizzle possibly on your morning commute.”

Temperatures will get slightly warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, Sirard noted, but no more heat waves are expected anytime soon.

The cooler respite comes after a surprise surge in temperatures on Saturday that shattered records and led to more than two dozen people needing to be rescued from hiking trails for dehydration and other heat-related issues.

Advertisement

At least 15 people were rescued on Saturday in Orange County and nine in Riverside County. In Los Angeles, a hiker suffering from heat exhaustion was airlifted from the Hollywood Hills.

The rapid rise in temperatures on Saturday shattered numerous heat records for this time of year. A record high of 103 degrees was set in downtown Los Angeles, breaking the previous record of 99 degrees from 1988, according to the National Weather Service.

Record highs were also set elsewhere across Southern California, including Woodland Hills at 102 degrees, Burbank at 98 degrees and Long Beach at 95 degrees.