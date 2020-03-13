8 Images
California hunkers down in the face of coronavirus
Disney. Universal Studios theme park. Princess Cruises. San Francisco schools. The closures continued Thursday but officials said they were vital in getting ahead of COVID-19.
A guest wears a mask in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on Thursday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Alexandria Casserly crosses the street while looking for toilet paper in downtown Los Angeles. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Two children look at movie posters in the lobby of the Arclight theater Thursday in Manhattan Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Disneyland guests wearing ponchos pass The Marketplace inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Thursday. Disneyland Resort and California Adventure will temporarily close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Disneyland guests take photos in front of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Airline workers take precautions at Tom Bradley International Terminal in Los Angeles on Thursday. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
An airport worker cleans a railing at Tom Bradley International Terminal. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Two people arrive at Knott’s Berry Farm on Thursday in Buena Park. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
