74th Emmy Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary” on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Hannah Waddingham laughs at the start of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Oprah Winfrey watches as actor Michael Keaton accepts the Emmy for best actor in a limited series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Lulia Garner(R) and Laura Linney greet each other at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Ariel Dumas and Andrew Ecker arriving at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)