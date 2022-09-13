A woman in a black dress stands on stage with her arms outstretched, singing and holding an Emmy.
74th Emmy Awards

Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Hannah Waddingham laughs at the start of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Oprah Winfrey watches as actor Michael Keaton accepts the Emmy for best actor in a limited series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Lulia Garner(R) and Laura Linney greet each other at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Ariel Dumas and Andrew Ecker arriving at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

