17 Images
In the studio with ceramicist Heather Levine
Ceramicist and artist Heather Levine works on a pendant in her studio. (Los Angeles Times)
A stencil and tape measure are used to map out the perforations in Levine’s lamps. (Los Angeles Times)
Levine measures the spacing on one of her pendants. (Los Angeles Times)
Levine etches the pattern for her cut outs. (Los Angeles Times)
Levine uses the discarded cutouts from her chandeliers and pendants to make wall hangings. (Los Angeles Times)
Before a piece gets fired in the kiln, it is stamped with Levine’s name. (Los Angeles Times)
“I try to keep them playful,” Levine says. “The more color the better.”
(Los Angeles Times)
(Los Angeles Times)
A closer look at one of Heather Levine’s unfired, unglazed pendants. (Los Angeles Times)
Tools of the trade. (Los Angeles Times)
Levine uses the leftover pieces from her lamps to make wall hangings. (Los Angeles Times)
Inside Heather Levine’s studio. (Los Angeles Times)
Sydney Wayser strings a wall hanging inside Heather Levine’s studio. (Los Angeles Times)
Ceramic pieces and hardware used to create the wall hangings. (Los Angeles Times)
Details of what will become one of Heather Levine’s wall hangings. (Los Angeles Times)
Levine’s wall hangings inside her studio. (Los Angeles Times)
Sydney Wayser strings pieces of ceramics to create a wall hanging. (Los Angeles Times)
Ceramicist Heather Levine and her dog, Pierre in her workshop and studio. (Los Angeles Times)
1/17