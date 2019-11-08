15 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders
Images from the Chargers’ game against the Raiders in Oakland.
Raiders safety Karl Joseph is surrounded by his teammates after intercepting a Chargers pass late in the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers walks off the field after his pass was intercepted late in the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 7 against the Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber breaks up a pass intended for Chargers fullback Derek Watt during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Raiders running back Alec Ingold (45) dives for the end zone for a touchdown against the Chargers during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during a game against the Chargers on Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph (42) defends a pass intended for Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon carries the ball against the Raiders during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ben Margot / Assoicated Press)
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ross. D. Cameron / Associated Press)
Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Chargers during a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball during a game against the Raiders on Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ross D. Cameron / Associated Press)
Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) and his teammates warm up before a game against the Chargers on Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ross D. Cameron / Associated Press)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell during the second half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Chargers defensive back Desmond King II (20) grabs Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow’s facemask during the second half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with coach Jon Gruden, left, and offensive coordinator Greg Olson during the first half of a game against the Chargers on Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against the Chargers during the second half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum. (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)
