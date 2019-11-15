9 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans
A look at some of the best images from the Clippers’ tilt with the Pelicans on Nov. 14.
Clippers forward Paul George (13) taps the hand of coach Doc Rivers as he walks to the bench during the second half of a game Nov. 14 against the Pelicans. (Sophia Germer / Associated Press)
Pelicans guards Jrue Holiday (11) and JJ Redick (4) high-five after a Holiday basket against the Clippers during the first half of a game Nov. 14. (Sophia Germer / Associated Press)
Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore (55) jumps up as Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) passes the ball to a teammate during the first half of a game Nov. 14. (Sophia Germer / Associated Press)
Clippers coach Doc Rivers reacts to a play during the first half of a game Nov. 14 against the Pelicans. (Sophia Germer / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Patrick Patterson (54) grabs the ball from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14)during the first half of a game Nov. 14. (Sophia Germer / Associated Press)
Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) keeps the ball away from the Pelicans during the first half of a game Nov. 14. (Sophia Germer / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) scores against the Pelicans during the second half of a game Nov. 14. (Sophia Germer / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Paul George (13) and guard Jerome Robinson (1) celebrate during a game against the Pelicans on Nov. 14. (Sophia Germer / Associated Press)
Clippers coach Doc Rivers yells on the sideline after a play during a game against the Pelicans on Nov. 14. (Sophia Germer / Associated Press)
