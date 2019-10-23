Do you have anything urgent to do? If you do, you should not even think about playing Bubble Shooter HD. The highly addictive gameplay will keep you hooked for hours and you are guaranteed to forget the time. Your goal is to remove all the bubbles from the board, scoring as many points as possible. Match 2 or more bubbles of the same color with the color of the ball you shoot to remove them. The more bubbles you manage to blow up in one shot, the more points you gain. If you fail to detonate bubbles, you get a foul, and when there are several fouls, a new line of bubbles appears at the top. Play Bubble Shooter HD now and enjoy the best bubble shooter online game for free!

