Jewels Blitz 4, the long-awaited fourth installment of the legendary Match 3 puzzle series, takes you deep into the jungles of Central America. Meet Maya, the young Mayan princess, and help her find her people’s lost treasures. Combine the colorful gems and use their secretive powers to remove jungle obstacles or magical seals, soothe volcanoes, and secure Mayan relics. Go treasure hunting and complete daily missions and challenges to earn gold, magical items and other rewards that will help you solve the more than 600 levels. Immerse yourself in the mysterious world of the Maya and play Jewels Blitz 4 now for free. Many hours of puzzle fun are guaranteed!

Back to all games→