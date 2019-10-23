Mahjong Connect HD

Are you looking for an innovative puzzle game that gives your brain a workout? Mahjong Connect brings the classic Chinese board game to the next level! Remove all the stones from the board by matching two. Enjoy beautiful and polished graphics with a cool soundtrack! Match your way through 12 challenge levels and try to clear the board as fast as possible in order to beat the highest score! Keep track of your time and try to beat increasingly tricky series of tiles layouts. If you get stuck, you can ask for a hint that will keep you moving forward. Prepare to get hooked on Mahjong Connect!

Back to all games→

