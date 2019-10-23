Pudding Land the fantastic match3 bubble breaker is back! Brand new level, brand new boosters and brand new challenges make the wiggly pudding game even more fun. Inspired by the gameplay of the famous Diamond Dash the player has to pop at least three puddings of the same color to make them disappear. Breaking more puddings at the same time earns you more points and more coins. These coins will buy you boosters that can help you to reach the levels goals and clear the playing field. Play Pudding Land 2 now for free! 100 Levels guarantee fun for hours to come!

