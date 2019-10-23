Yummy Tales is a great new match 3 puzzle game. Meet Oscar, the smart little dog, and your best friend! He will help you feed your farm animals and make them happy! You have to match 3 or more fruits or vegetables of the same kind to remove them from the board. Continue to match fruits and veggies until your animals are saturated. Make sure to reach the level goal before you run out of moves or you will have to try it again! Puzzle your way through more than 900 different levels. Complete Daily Missions and Challenges to earn cool rewards and receive gifts that give you coins and boosters to help you beat even the most difficult levels. Don’t waste any more time and start playing Yummy Tales right now for free!

