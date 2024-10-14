Are Lincoln Riley and DeShaun Foster feeling the heat yet?

The USC and UCLA football teams suffered big losses Saturday after promising starts. Coaches Lincoln Riley and DeShaun Foster aren’t living up to their preseason hype yet. Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch talk about what’s been going on and how much time each coach has to turn things around before they might be looking for new jobs.