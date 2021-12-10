Kidsave, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) charity, believes all kids, everywhere, deserve to grow up with the support of a loving family. Our innovative programs in the U.S. and around the world help older kids (ages 9-18) in foster care and orphanages find lasting connections and forever families. We ask you to join us in supporting Kidsave’s life-changing work.

CONTACT

Address: 100 Corporate Pointe, Suite 380, Culver City, CA 90230

Phone: 310.642.7283

Email: info@kidsave.org

Website: www.Kidsave.org

Facebook: @KidsaveInternational

Twitter: @Kidsave_Intl

Instagram: @kidsave

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kidsave

Top Executive: Randi Thompson, CEO, President, Co-Founder

Year Established: 1999

MISSION STATEMENT

Kidsave’s mission is to create change so that all children grow up in loving, supportive families and connected to caring adults.

SERVICE AREA

In the U.S.: Los Angeles, Houston, Washington D.C., and volunteer communities across the U.S. International: Ukraine, Sierra Leone, Colombia

GET INVOLVED

You can support our mission by giving at kidsave.org. 100% goes to supporting proven programs that find forever families for older kids in foster care.

You can become a champion for an older child or teen in foster care through hosting. Think of hosting as being more than a mentor. You’re helping kids find the forever family they long for and providing love, support, and encouragement to a kid who needs someone like you in their corner.

Through our Weekend Miracles program in Los Angeles, you’ll spend time (at least twice a month) with a special and resilient young person. Host families spend time getting to know a child or teen, building an organic connection, and helping them navigate life. Hosting often results in forever families through adoption, legal guardianship, and lifelong mentor relationships for kids in our program.

Learn more about hosting at www.kidsave.org.