We area purpose-driven organization committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure all are well fed. Providing dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food creates a foundation for community health and is a catalyst for societal transformation. In fiscal year 2020-2021, we provided over 59 million pounds of food through pantries and programs that served an average of 490,000 people per month in Orange County. Learn more at www.feedoc.org.

CONTACT

Address: 8014 Marine Way, Irvine, CA 92618

Phone: 949.653.2900

Email: info@feedoc.org

Website: www.feedoc.org

Facebook: @secondharvestfoodbankoc

Twitter: @secondharvestfb

Instagram: @secondharvestfoodbankoc

LinkedIn: @second-harvest-food-bank-of-orange-county

Top Executive: Dave Coffaro, Board Chair & Interim CEO

Year Established: 1983

MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is to end hunger in Orange County.

SERVICE AREA

Orange County

GET INVOLVED

Donate - One of the most impactful ways to make a difference this holiday season is by making a financial gift to Second Harvest Food Bank. Every $1 donated helps us provide at least 3 meals for hungry children, seniors, and families. You may make a gift online at feedoc.org, mail a check, or consider a tax-savvy gift of stock or a minimum distribution through your retirement account.

Host a Virtual Food Drive - Second Harvest’s Virtual Food Drives make it easy to raise funds to help Orange County families.A convenient internet-based tool, Virtual Food Drives are a fun way to engage your employees, colleagues, friends, and family while helping provide nutritious food for those in need in OC. For more information, visit www.yourfooddrive.org.

Volunteer - Give a gift of time this holiday season! Second Harvest offers fun and engaging volunteer opportunities for individuals 12-years-old+ and corporate groups at our Harvest Solutions Farm and our food distribution center, both in Irvine. For more information, visit www.feedoc.org/volunteer.