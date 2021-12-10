St. Mary’s Academy (SMA) is a private, nonprofit Catholic all-girls college preparatory school for grades 9th through 12th, located in Inglewood, CA. SMA is a tax-exempt nonprofit charitable organization under IRS regulations 501(c)3. SMA approaches education using the “whole child” concept providing strong academics in a nurturing environment where every young woman is visible, heard, and understood. We are committed to 21st century learning strategies that will engage students and adapt innovation to the educational environment. Annually, 100% of the students are accepted to four-year universities in California and across the United States.

CONTACT

Address: 701 Grace Ave. Inglewood, CA 90301

Phone: 310.674.8470

Email: dbardot@smabelles.org

Website: www.smabelles.org

Facebook: @stmarysinglewood

Twitter: @SMABelles

Instagram: @smabelles

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/school/st-marys-academy-inglewood-ca

Top Executive: Mary Rose Batungbacal, Principal

Year Established: 1889

SERVICE AREA

St. Mary’s Academy has one location in the City of Champions in Inglewood, CA.

MISSION STATEMENT

St. Mary’s Academy is dedicated to shaping our students into young women of distinction who are committed to lifelong learning and service to the “dear neighbor.”