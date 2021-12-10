The Orange Catholic Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation that exists to serve the Catholic community of Orange County. As a foundation for Catholics, we assist families and individuals to leave a legacy uniquely aligned with their Catholic values and beliefs. The Foundation’s primary function is to raise funds through planned giving and various fundraising programs and special annual events. In addition, the Foundation manages endowments and a variety of funds. The Foundation works with donors to customize their charitable intentions and then grants funds according to the fund agreement and donors’ intent.

CONTACT

Address: 13280 Chapman Ave., Suite 430, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Phone: 714.282.3021

Email: info@OrangeCatholicFoundation.org

Website: www.OrangeCatholicFoundation.org

Facebook: @OrangeCatholicFoundation

Twitter: @TheOCFoundation

Instagram: @OrangeCatholicFoundation

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/orange-catholic-foundation

Top Executive: Kimberly Jetton, President and Executive Director

Year Established: 2000

SERVICE AREA

Orange County

MISSION STATEMENT

The Orange Catholic Foundation serves the Roman Catholic community of Orange County through philanthropy and stewarding funds to protect and support ministries that further our beliefs and values in loving service to God.

GET INVOLVED

Contact The Orange Catholic Foundation at 714.282.3021 or info@OrangeCatholicFoundation.org on how to get involved in giving to our Orange County Catholic community.