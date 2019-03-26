Cannabis and Barneys: High times meets high-end style

The High End isn’t the first retailer to offer premium pot products, of course. Since 10 states, including California in 2018, have begun to allow the sale of recreational marijuana, dispensaries and online vendors have begun selling more upscale accessories. Companies such as Shine — which manufactures smokable gold rolling papers (available at the High End) — and hemp-infused skin care brand Cannuka have popped up to take advantage of the growing deluxe cannabis market.