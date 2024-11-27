29 gifts for the homebodies, brats and design devotees

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here.

Sonya Lee, Maya bag, $200

With its unique angular silhouette and shoulder-length spaghetti straps, the Maya is not your average baguette. This is a sought-after piece with staying power. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Comme Si, Yves Cinque sock set, $150

Give the gift of a pair of socks for every day of the workweek with this set from Comme Si, made from breathable, stretchy, mid-weight Egyptian cotton. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Flore Flore, Esmé tank, $91

Launched in Amsterdam in 2021, Flore Flore has quickly become the go-to for fashion-forward and thoughtful cotton basics. Picking a color is the hardest part. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Relax Lacrosse x Lisa Says Gah, the Bow Pant, $148

For the friend with flair, these mesh lacrosse pants are the perfect balance of comfortable and cute. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Mohawk General Store, Smock Big Pocket tee three-pack, $150

L.A.’s Mohawk General Store has mastered the ultimate wardrobe building block via its Smock Big Pocket tee. This three-pack will keep your gift recipient covered for years to come. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

The Six Bells, Duck Boot ornament, $19.50

Deck the halls with cozy fashion ephemera. These felted duck boot ornaments from cottagecore store the Six Bells are the ultimate Christmas tree accessory. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Helen’s, Fusilli Palace gift box, $140

Bring L.A.’s iconic Jon & Vinny’s home with this gift box set, expertly curated for a decadent night in with a bottle of Italian wine, Jon & Vinny’s homemade dried fusilli pasta, Frankie’s olive oil, tomato paste, the J&V vodka sauce recipe, and a Heather Taylor Home kitchen towel. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Cookbook, gift card, any amount

Choice is sometimes the ultimate gift, so load up a Cookbook gift card for the grocery shop lover in your life. Fresh seasonal produce and the best collection of curated goods awaits. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Semi-D, Dimes pepper mill, $120

From the minds behind NYC’s lauded Dimes restaurant, comes Semi-D, a design-focused brand exploring various (yet to be determined) mediums beyond food. Each Semi-D pepper mill (its first product to date) is made from turned solid wood, individually hand-painted and finished in a high-gloss lacquer. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Fish Wife, Cantabrian anchovies three-pack, $27

Every home cook, pro chef and food lover knows that a good quality anchovy is a pantry staple. Bonus points for this stocking-stuffer size. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Formas, Souvenir Tee, $45

Founded by Natalia Luna & Josh Terris, Formas is L.A.’s go-to for rare and highly covetable vintage furniture and design items. Wear your taste on your sleeve. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Casa Veronica, Mágico lamp, from $1,500

Available in three sizes and five colors, the Mágico is a hand-built and painted stoneware lamp and lampshade. Each is one of a kind. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Commune, light socket, $50

The Commune light socket (with 18 colors to choose from!) is an easy way to elevate just about any space. We highly recommend throwing in its custom socket shade too. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Casa Shop, Peter Shire mugs, from $75

These one-of-a-kind Espresso Splatter mugs featuring paintings by artist Peter Shire (best known for his work with the Memphis Group in the ‘70s) are crafted by Echo Park Pottery in Los Angeles using slab construction and are individually hand-painted. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Starface, party pack, $10.99

Instant confidence in a tiny package, the Starface party pack features the internet’s favorite hydrocolloid pimple protectors in four fun colors. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

D.S. & Durga, Road Trip Hits auto fragrance set, $60

What party? From your car to your closet, the masters of scent at D.S. & Durga have created the ultimate go-anywhere room and wardrobe refreshers. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Beats by Dre, Solo Buds, $99.95

“Looks tiny, sounds huge” is the tagline for these earbuds in the juiciest shade of cherry red. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Bonnie Clyde, Groupie glasses, $178

For the ultimate fan, the Bonnie Clyde Groupie sunglasses come in seven shades to suit every mood and genre. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Pela, London Fog Chestnut Checkers iPhone case, $65

Plastic phone cases are a major drag. Thankfully, Pela has developed the first 100% compostable and durable phone case with hundreds of original styles to choose from. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

POJ Studio, Yuzu Leaf incense, $32

This incense is almost too beautiful to burn. Made in Japan, each pack contains five handcrafted incense leaves, wrapped in 100% plastic-free packaging. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Habit, Organic Masala Chai tea blend, $19.95

Skip the cafe line and make your own gourmet chai latte with Habit’s delicious loose-leaf chai tea blend, which is organic and fair trade. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

The Good Liver, Zig Zag wine opener, $84

Equal parts object of design and functionality, this accordion-style corkscrew wine opener is made of nickel-plated steel and was first invented in France in the 1920s. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Art of Play, the Family Game, $36

This is not your average family card game. Don’t be afraid to dig a little deeper with 100 unexpected and thought-provoking questions dreamed up by the game’s inventors, the School of Life, a global organization helping people to lead more fulfilled lives through useful resources and tools. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Houseplant, pebble match strike, $125

Keep your matches handy and organized with this multi-purpose pebble match strike that looks like two stones stacked on top of each other. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Activist, Mānuka honey mask, $65

Mānuka honey has gained a cult following for its naturally healing and soothing properties, suitable for all skin types. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Sky High Farm Universe, All-purpose Tallow Balm, $38

Sales of Sky High Farm’s Tallow Balm go toward sustaining its nonprofit farm in upstate New York, which aims to address food insecurity by increasing access to fresh, locally produced food. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

F. Miller, Necessity Kit, $128

A travel-friendly set of daily essentials, the Necessity Kit includes mini versions of F. Miller’s bestselling products like its face and body oil, packaged in a reusable washed paper bag made from recycled content. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Rōz Hair, Foundation Mask, $48

A celebrity favorite, each bottle of L.A.-based Rōz Hair Foundation Mask comes with a handy key for getting the last little bit of product out. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Living Libations, Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn, from $32

For friends who love efficiency, the Living Libations Best Skin Ever is an all-in-one cleanser, exfoliator and moisturizer. It’s also available in three sizes and refills. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Romany Williams is a writer, editor and stylist based on Vancouver Island, Canada. She is a contributing editor at L.A. Times Image.