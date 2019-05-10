Life, Etc: The $10-billion business of self care. (It’s all about me)

Upon hearing my dilemma, she told me I had been too ambitious and unrealistic about what I could accomplish. Considering Franzen writes a regular newsletter that goes out to 14,000 subscribers, runs workshops, and consults with clients on a variety of creative projects, I wondered how she copes. “One of my self-care practices is to write down every single night my checklist for the following day, but it always includes moments of intention, like listening to your favorite song, taking a moment to go outside, or just taking a deep breath.” That sounded far more doable in my frenetic life than learning to play “Jingle Bells” at dawn, in the springtime, no less.