How celery became the unlikely star of the produce aisle

At Erewhon, organic celery sales have increased over 350% at each of its locations since the start of 2019. Gelson’s, meanwhile, says sales are up more than 200% compared to this time last year. And at Lassens, purchases have doubled in recent months, which has caused some locations to occasionally run out of celery entirely. (Trader Joe’s declined to provide sales figures, but an employee in the Pasadena branch confirmed the store has had trouble keeping celery in stock.)