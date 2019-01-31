In a new book, James Fell says 'ah-HA!' moments are what can really change your life

I was out for a run on Christmas Eve and thinking about how much I was looking forward to getting drunk while cooking up a feast the next day. Sudden insight struck me that the anticipation of inebriation is not what the true meaning of Christmas is all about. It didn’t change me in that moment but I began to think, what if I took a year off? What would I be capable of if I wasn’t drinking? I came to the realization that sobriety could be an adventure. It wasn’t just about quitting but trying something new. The “cons” of change don’t disappear, they just lose importance.