Work out like Chris Hemsworth: 'Avengers' actor has a new health & fitness app

Initially, it was all about the short-term gain, how do I as quickly as possible put on this massive muscle. There was little thought for the long-term mechanics of my body and throwing that kind of weight around. I might build a lot of muscle, but how hard was it on my joints? Now we incorporate far more versatility and functionality into it. I’ll be lifting heavy weights for Thor, but we make sure we do a lot of yoga or bear crawls or martial arts and so on. I’ve learned to be far more malleable. I’ve also learned how important nutrition is and how important your mental well being is. Are you getting the rest that you need? If you are missing even one of those pieces you certainly don’t get the results you are after.