Don’t just age. Age well. It’s one of 4 wellness events happening now

Aging with pride, biohacking, a ride to raise money for breast cancer patients and a personalized massage at the touch of an app: Here's what's happening in L.A.’s health and wellness scene.
Robotic puppies, clothing to make getting dressed easier and encouragement for mom to use those smartphone functions — these are some of the takeaways at an upcoming day designed for seniors and those who care for them.
The third annual Aging Into the Future event aims to showcase the ways technology can make caring for seniors easier, said Rigo J. Saborio, president and CEO of St. Barnabas Senior Services, a nonprofit producing the conference.
“Technology can enable older adults to lead successful lives. We wanted them to be able to see what can be accessed now and integrated into their daily lives,” Saborio said.
In addition to talks — the keynote is by Ashton Applewhite, author of “This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism” — some 50 brands will showcase products specifically for the older demographic and “adaptive clothing” for people who may have mobility or other issues, (including clothing that allows for ports for dialysis or chemo). Tombot will show its realistic robot puppy to provide entertainment and companionship to someone with dementia. A self-driving vehicle will be on display. Virtual reality equipment will allow people to feel what it is like to have macular degeneration and other conditions “to help develop empathy” said Saborio. A tech help lounge with tablets, laptops and smartphones will be staffed with experts to help attendees become more adept with their devices.
Info: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. $25 for adults over 60. $40 for students. Everyone else $70. Lunch included. Free tickets available for those in need. Registration closes at midnight Wednesday. agingintothefuture.com
::
For those who want to learn everything they can about being their healthiest and fittest, there is the upcoming Biohacking Conference: Upgrade XP. Speakers include Dr. Frank Shallenberger, a pioneer in the field of metabolism and exercise, who will speak on anti-aging medicine. Other subjects encompass stem cell therapy and sleep. Arianna Huffington will deliver the keynote, alongside Dave Asprey, founder of the Bulletproof 360 movement, which promotes a diet rich in protein and good fats. Fitness pros such as Lacey Stone will lead workout sessions.
Info: Friday through Sunday, Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd. Attendance starts at $1,497. xp.upgradelabs.com.
::
Pedal for a good cause with the upcoming Boob Ride, an annual cycling event that raises money for people fighting breast cancer.
“When we started 10 years ago, 30 people showed up and we raised $800,” said Paul Self, vice president of operations for the event. At the 2018 ride, some 300 came out to ride, bringing in about $30,000.
Rides start in either Orange County or San Diego (check the website for details) and span the “A Cup” — an easy 30-mile coastal route where riders are encouraged to don tutus and bras — to the “D Cup,” a rigorous 90-mile journey through the Elfin Forest and Rancho Sante Fe. (Self says cyclists shouldn’t attempt this unless they can average 16 mph and elevations of 4,500 feet.)
Self said “100% of the money raised goes towards doing local good.” The money helps breast cancer patients with grocery, transportation and medical bills.
Info: April 13. $70 per cyclist. theboobride.org
::
Squeeze, which opened March 22 in Studio City, wants to make getting a massage more affordable and fuss-free.
Appointments at the 12-suite, 4,000-square-foot space are booked and paid for via an app, so no uncomfortable upselling. Customers choose from soothing aromatherapy or invigorating deep tissue for the same cost. Brittany Driscoll, co-founder and CEO, said she wanted to provide something more elevated than a strip mall experience, without the high costs of a five-star hotel spa. “The idea is that you can glide out when you’re done, with no lines, transactions or awkward tipping,” she said.
The app keeps note of the customer’s preferences — which parts of the body to avoid, oil or lotion, if the bed should be heated. The lighting, temperature and music in the room can be adjusted via a tablet.
Info: Prices start at $39 for a 20-minute chair massage to $99 for an 80-minute massage, and there’s a membership model available. 12338 Ventura Blvd. squeezemassage.com