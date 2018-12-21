Want to improve your meditation practice? Get your kids involved

Our physiology is built to react to situations, but in meditation we are given pauses where we can adjust our nervous systems. There are so many big issues for kids today, and I don’t think there is a magic bullet for any of them. But meditation helps you become more empathetic. If you see someone going through something like bullying, you learn to speak up. If you’re going through it, you become secure enough to reach out for help. If you think about times you might have been a bully, this gives you an opportunity for self-reflection.