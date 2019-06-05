Mindfulness meets Manet

And then there is his music. As a child he played cello and then piano and, by the time he was in high school, he knew he wanted to be a composer. At age 33, Hidary wrote and recorded his first symphony in St. Petersburg, Russia. But when MindTravel became a platform for performance — his — he decided to up his game to concert-pianist level. He was living in New York City, and though he would play the piano for hours every night in his Tribeca apartment to de-stress, he craved less distraction (Jay-Z was his neighbor and he says he used to run into Beyoncé in the elevator all the time, for example). So, he moved to Los Angeles.