Weekend getaways: 7 great camping sites within driving distance of L.A.

The drive: From the 210 Freeway, drive nine miles north on Highway 2 (follow detour signs around the closure at Red Box Road), turn left on Angeles Forest Highway for 12 miles to the intersection with Santa Clara Divide Road at Mill Creek Summit. Turn right park along the side of the road within the next 1/4 mile. No cars are allowed the final 10 miles; either hike or bike six miles to the signed gate and another four miles on the dirt road to the campground.