Dragon boat racing calls to beginners and pros alike

Getting started: Many teams invite newcomers to participate in a few practices for free any time of year before signing up for a membership, no experience necessary. Look up your desired team’s practice schedule online and send an email expressing interest. And there’s no need to bulk up at the gym before you go. Come as you are; just don’t call it “rowing” instead of “paddling,” a dragon boat faux pas. “If you want to have fun and you’re willing to get wet, that’s pretty much the prerequisite,” Mar said.