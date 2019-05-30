Want to chill with some friends this weekend? How about a sound bath?

As sound baths have become more mainstream, they are leaving their hippie-dippy image behind (think Integratron circa 1975). Mellgren, who led the sound bath at Heim’s home in Beverly Hills, used to be a music executive before pivoting. He’s a soccer player and wears a hoodie when he goes to sounds baths himself. “I don’t wear the garb of the spiritual spectrum; you don’t have to wear bracelets and eight scarves, you can do this work in whatever way is comfortable to you,” he says. Mellgren, who leads sessions at Unplug, also talks about the benefits of sound baths, not just as relaxation but how it changes your perception of the world around you, and the impact that has on others. “This is a major thing to help reduce stress, it’s a healthy way to do it. Plus, your encounters will be much different when you’re at ease.”