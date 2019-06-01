Think plastics are bad for the environment? Take a look at what surfboards are doing

One such board company is Firewire, which, since shaping its first boards in 2006, has been one of the sport’s few makers of mass-produced surfboards to prioritize sustainability. The company’s efforts begin with the board’s construction, which uses an infinitely less toxic makeup of expanded polystyrene foam and bio-resin epoxies. At the company’s Thailand factory, epoxy is not lavishly slathered on; instead, it is carefully mixed, measured and applied. Foam waste emitted by the shaping process is gathered, recycled and repurposed into an array of other products, from garden pavers to high-value building materials.