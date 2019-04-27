A food revolution is coming for those fed up with ‘toxic food culture’

“We’re seeing an explosion of interest in health and wellness as more and more people are fed up with toxic food culture,” said Ocean Robbins, who is organizing the summit with his father, John Robbins, author of books including “Diet for a New America.” “We have thousands of studies that tell us that we can prevent chronic illnesses by changing our diet. This is our way of getting that information out and learning from the top experts.” Other speakers include GMO expert Jeffrey Smith, neurologist David Perlmutter and physicist and environmental activist Vandana Shiva. The audio conversations will be live streamed in the morning (PST) and then available for the rest of the day. Yes, there will be coverage of diet trends (celery juice, anyone?), but the focus is on key factors for improving health.