Inside Bandier's new flagship on Melrose

The Melrose location is Bandier’s first outpost in California but likely won’t be the last. The robust activewear market shows no signs of slowing, with a projected global value of $567 billion by 2024. Traditional fashion brands are now scrambling to put their own spin on sneakers, leggings and sports bras. Even Victoria Beckham has joined the party, making headlines this month by pairing vertiginous heels with gleaming navy Lycra stretch pants — a look Bandier has been Instagramming for years.