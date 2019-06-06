For ‘Big Little Lies’ fans, the aesthetic is as much of a draw as the drama

Even the filming locations within the homes reflect them: For Madeleine, who’s more of an emotional open book, many scenes take place in the open-concept kitchen (which is the actual kitchen of the Malibu house). For Nicole Kidman’s Celeste, who is closed off and hiding a big part of her life, most of her scenes happen in small, controlled spaces, such as the walk-in closet and the bathroom (both of which were constructed on soundstages). Bonnie is more earthy and grounded; the big dinner scene at her house happens in the outdoor dining area.