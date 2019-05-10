Life on the ‘Biggest Little Farm’: behind the scenes of a biodynamic blockbuster

Their eggs, priced at $15 a dozen, have a cult-like following. “People are lined up almost an hour before the farmers market opens,” said Sandra Keats, the film’s producer, “and usually the eggs are sold out within the first half-hour.” Adding more chickens to the farm would make more money, but it would also alter the delicate balance of the ecosystem, and ultimately change the eggs. And the Chesters aren’t willing to do that.