After straw ban, California builds a non-plastic future

Madison Mersola, who works as a server at the Open Sesame restaurant in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, said the early days of the new law were rocky, especially since the restaurant decided to eliminate straws, not just reserve them for people who asked for them. Mersola said she supported the ban on single-use straws — “I saw that terrible video that went around with the straw in the turtle’s nose” — but it wasn’t a view always shared by the people she was serving.