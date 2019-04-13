Four Hours: Blast your cares away, then stroll bargain-filled Santee Alley for a new pair of kicks

2 p.m. Let it rip at the boom-boom room, a.k.a. Rage Ground, a warehouse where you’ll gleefully (and legally) smash your workaday miseries to smithereens. At Rage Ground, you use pipes and bats to whale on discarded computer gear, martini glasses and plates. Safety gear is required: coveralls, construction gloves and a safety helmet with a shield that wraps most of the face (signing a legal waiver is required). Options abound, and you can even bring your own items to shatter (photos of ex-husbands are a particular favorite). “Anger is such a taboo emotion,” notes employee Kimber Springs, 25. Not at Rage Ground, where anger is therapy. “I’ve had people come out crying and give me a great big hug,” Springs says. Check out the date special ($120 for two). Reservations only.