Four Hours: Exploring the wonderfully weird and wildly walkable Venice

5:00-5:50 p.m. Continue to give your fitness tracker a workout as you wander the Venice Canals, an homage to the canals of Venice, Italy, that was planned by developer Abbot Kinney. Once coined “America’s most unique attraction,” the Canals of Venice were excavated in 1905 and donated to the city in 1912. The beautiful waterways with artistic bridges stretch for three miles and are filled with water from the Pacific Ocean. The home of the late Kinney is situated along the Venice Canals — along with some of the most premier homes in Los Angeles. “The Venice of America” is certainly no Italy, but it offers a charming and enlightening walk where you can be your own guide, and where you can spend as much or as little time as your schedule allows.