Yes, you can learn how to grow your own cannabis on 4/20

Grow your own marijuana, check out some wildflowers, learn how to draw plants and catch the largest Southern California garden show around. These are just a few of the upcoming events on SoCal’s thriving gardening scene:
April 19-21
Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden's Wildflower Week continues its celebration of California wildflowers with flower peeping along its trails, an exhibition by contemporary artists and guided tram tours through the garden at 1 p.m. The 45-minute tour costs $5 per person. Garden is open for walking from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Space is limited so register online, where you can also find more information 1500 N. College Ave., Claremont.
April 20
Fig Earth Supply's Cannabis Cultivation Class (yes, on 4/20, the annual celebration of all things cannabis). This three-hour workshop taught by professional growers covers all aspects of organic outdoor growing and harvesting of marijuana. Must be 21 or older to take the class. No seeds or plants will be sold. 6 p.m., 3577 N. Figueroa St., Mount Washington. $95. figearthsupply.com
April 25
Plant illustration class with illustrator/designer Stephanie DeAngelis, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sill WeHo, 8125 West 3rd St., West Hollywood. Class includes basic composition, color theory and tips for seeing shapes within still life to create illustrations inspired by plants and nature. $40 fee includes materials and a glass of wine. Register online. thesill.com
April 25-28
The 30th Southern California Spring Garden Show, which bills itself as the region’s largest no-admission garden show, offers outdoor living display created by South Coast Plaza stores and landscape design companies as well as 70 free seminars, succulent workshops, cooking classes, children’s activities and 50 gardening vendors at 3333 Bear St.in Costa Mesa, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 25-26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 27 and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 28. southcoastplaza.com/gardenshow
April 30
Staghorn fern mounting class includes the materials and instruction to hang your very own staghorn fern at home, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sill WeHo, 8125 West 3rd Street in West Hollywood. Staghorn ferns, with their antler-like fronds, live on trees and rocks instead of soil, and love bright light. $56. Register online. thesill.com
Do you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention? Email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — with at least three weeks’ notice, please! — and we may include it later. Include a high-resolution horizontal photo, if possible, and tell us who to credit and what we’re seeing. Here’s the latest: