Want a bumper crop of tomatoes? Listen to this guy

Tomatoes use 2 to 3 gallons of water a day, so it’s imperative the soil around their roots stay moist, Freed said. He recommends watering each plant slowly and deeply a couple times a week, then use a moisture meter in between to be sure the soil is moist. If you’re planting in a container, water slowly until the water comes out the hole of the pot. If the plant is in the ground, slowly fill the planting hole so the water goes deep into the soil. For taller plants, Freed buries perforated, 4-inch-diameter pipes about 18 to 20 inches in the ground and fills them with water once or twice per session to force moisture deep into the soil. His blog has instructions for creating your own.