When Chaka, Gladys, Patti and Stephanie shared a stage, L.A. fans brought their Sunday best

Why did you want to come to the show?

Walker: My mom’s favorite artist is Gladys Knight and I wanted to give her a nice Mother’s Day gift.

Bluntson: This was a total surprise. I had no idea. I [found out because] I asked questions like “How should I dress and can I wear my heels?” I’m almost 70 and I like put on my heels.

Walker: I broke the news to her over the phone and she started screaming, “Oh, my God. I can’t believe it. I’m so excited.”

Bluntson: Yeah! I’ve been following Gladys for a number of years with her dad. He’s in heaven looking down on us so he’s grateful that she’s carrying on the tradition.

Is there a song that you’re most excited to hear from Gladys today?

Bluntson: I like “Midnight Train to Georgia.” “Every Beat of My Heart.” [Starts singing.]

Walker: I really like Stephanie Mills and I’m excited to see Gladys Knight, but everyone. Everyone has unique voices and I grew up listening to each and every one of them, so I’m just excited to be here. The fact that they’re on one stage is really special on Mother’s Day.

How do you define a queen?

Bluntson: I believe your inner beauty. You’re going to radiate it, without placing that on yourself. It’s a feeling to me. I feel like a queen when my daughter does [even] the littlest things. It can be bringing a Jamba Juice or shake, or saying “Hi, mommy. I love you” and waking me up in the mornings now. It’s like the tables have turned where I used to do for her and her safety, now she’s taking care of me so she’s making me feel like a queen.

Walker: To me, it just means being my best self every day whether that’s me being the best friend, daughter, wife, sister. Just bringing my best self to the table and putting God first. That’s first for me because I feel like with that I can’t go wrong, and standing firm in who I am in my faith.