In new book, designer Kerry Joyce shares tips on using garden views and candlelight

I’m a lucky person. I have three small homes. In Hollywood I have a 1927 little English cottage designed by an art director. It looks like Hansel and Gretel lived there. It’s furnished in an eclectic manner. In New York, I have a small apartment with a stunning garden view. I’m redoing it now as if the Guggenheim had an apartment attached to it. But it’s French. The Guggenheim in Paris. The third house is in Connecticut on five acres of river frontage. The greenery and foliage of the East Coast is magical. That’s how it feels when you are in New England. Each season is like a painting.