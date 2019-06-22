A romance that began on a plane didn’t survive the landing

Still, we texted. And on one uneventful night at home, a few days after he’d sent his last text, something compelled me to ask him to dinner. He said yes, and we met in the Arts District yet again. Maybe we only work on planes and the Arts District, but the spark was back. I told him how I felt after the last date, how I’d gotten a completely different feeling from him and figured that was the last time we’d see each other. He said he’d been in a dark place, and in hindsight that made sense. The warmth between us came back, and it was a joy to connect again.