As ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ returns for Season 2, we go behind the scenes of those amazing sets

Groom: We have all kinds of sources. It can be anything from books and photos we might find at the Library of Congress to something as simple as a product brochure. I prefer to work from things of the period rather than about the period. A lot of research happens on location scouts where we might spot architectural details. We are often asked about the color palette for the show. It’s interesting to me that people are so fascinated by that. We have paint samples from the period that we use.