13 plant stores that offer more than just houseplants

The garden and home design store opened its third boutique this year in the DTLA Arts District. All three venues carry indoor and outdoor plants, succulents, planters and home decor. Customers can create their own arrangement at the Arrangement Bar as well as attend classes on potted herb gardens and floral bouquets at the store’s “Learn and Grow” workshops. 9528 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City, (310) 559-8656; 7505 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 934-4500; and 1005 Mateo St., downtown Los Angeles, (213) 271-2047.