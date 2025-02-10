Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Shopping

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
Latino people in a colorful photo collage surrounded by plants, ceramic pots and butterflies
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; photos by Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times, Christina House / Los Angeles Times, Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
De Los

10 best Latino-owned plant stores in L.A.

By Marcos Franco
 and Cerys Davies

Green thumb or not, L.A.’s plant stores offer something for everyone — from historic plant nurseries to one-of-a-kind terrariums and midday greenhouse DJ sets.

From the beginner-friendly Prop House Plants in San Pedro to the community-driven Plant Chica in South Central or even Torrance’s backyard greenhouse Plant Choto, each shop carries a vast selection of houseplants, trees, shrubs, vines and more.

Whether you are looking to fill that sunny living room corner, repot a well-loved monstera or find a low-maintenance succulent, these are the best Latino-owned nurseries, garden centers and greenhouses to check out.

Showing  Places
Two men in a plant store with a mural on the wall behind them
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Plantiitas

Long Beach Plant Shop
By Marcos Franco
In a strip of boutique shops on Long Beach’s East 4th Street sits Plantiitas, a queer- and Latino-owned plant shop founded by Kevin Alcaraz and Anthony Diaz. Alcaraz immigrated from Mexico when he was 18 and Diaz is a first-generation Mexican American from Southeast L.A.

The couple quickly leaned into their roles as plant parents during the pandemic, profiting from Facebook sales and eventually a makeshift storefront out of Diaz’s garage. Their venture was successful enough to open a bricks-and-mortar store in 2020, and Plantiitas was born.

Aside from the assortment of calatheas, pothos and oxalis triangularis — most of which are sourced from San Diego nurseries — their priority is to create a community center where all are welcome, a reminder that is written on the wall to greet customers as they step through the rainbow swirl-painted entrance: “Para Todos Sale el Sol.”
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Three women in a doorway, over which is painted Pasadena Roots' Instagram handle
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Pasadena Roots

Pasadena Plant Shop
By Marcos Franco
Plants were always a part of Wendy Alvarado and her siblings’ upbringing. As they moved from one childhood home to the next, they found comfort in the houseplants. Plant care and their Guatemalan culture is a foundation instilled by their parents and the shop’s co-owners, Vilma and Edwin, who migrated from Guatemala City more than 25 years ago.

What initially started as a mobile nursery in a peach-colored cargo trailer named La Chula has since turned into a storefront in Pasadena, a two-story boutique shared with brother Edwin Jr.’s phone repair shop. In addition to the shelves of long luscious pothos, snake plants and hanging vegetation, the store features a grab-and-go and coffee cart.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A woman perches on the arm of a chair in which is seated her brother. Her arm is around his shoulders. Plants surround them.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Prop House Plants

San Pedro Plant Shop
By Marcos Franco
Specializing in beginner-friendly indoor plants, Prop House Plants carries a wide inventory of pothos, monsteras, hoyas and owner Brittany Montero’s personal favorite — philodendron. Prop House Plants sends each buyer home with a plant card that details the amount of watering, light and humidity required.

After bonding with her brother, Jose, over plants during the pandemic, Montero founded the shop in October 2022.

Brittany, with Cuban and Ecuadorean roots, credits both of her grandmothers for her green thumb. She says they maintained beautiful flourishing gardens when she was a kid. Growing up in the low-income neighborhoods of Hawthorne and Lawndale, she remembers how her Cuban grandmother’s house stood out for its vibrant greenery.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A woman and a man photographed in a nursery, with the label "Oldest nursery in South L.A."
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Avalon Nursery & Ceramics

South Park Plant Shop
By Marcos Franco
In its earliest form, the storefront of Avalon Nursery & Ceramics was minimal. It started out of Maria Lopez’s open car trunk sitting under a shade cloth in a South L.A. parking lot.

Before purchasing a lot on the corner of Avalon Boulevard and 54th Street in 1987, Lopez was schooled in the plant game by her older sister, Ofelia Hurtado, who had similarly sold ferns and flowers out of her car’s trunk for years and knew where to get them wholesale.

After 37 years in business, Lopez is still going strong as the oldest plant nursery in South L.A., described by both her children and grandchildren as a “jungle,” packed to the brim with fruit trees, rose bushes, organic soils, plant foods and ceramic pots.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Ramon Franco stands among the plants at his Lincoln Avenue Nursery in 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lincoln Avenue Nursery

Pasadena Plant Shop
By Marcos Franco
Years before he purchased the business from the tenured owners at Lincoln Avenue Nursery in 2003, Ramon Franco was a contract landscaper and regular customer at the Japanese family’s shop. Thinking like a landscaper, he remodeled and stocked the business to better fit the needs of people in the field, with vegetation such as boxwood topiary plants, maple trees and various breeds of myrtle trees.

The 1.8 acres of land that the nursery encompasses means there’s something for every plant lover, from herbs and vegetables to bird of paradise (Strelitzia reginae) or white Natchez crape myrtle, which Franco sources locally and from neighboring states.

His fascination with plants as a child followed him from Poncitlán, Jalisco, when he migrated to the U.S. at the age of 14. After more than 20 years in business, he hopes to pass Lincoln Avenue Nursery down to his daughter and son, who help run the shop.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Cactuses and ceramic pots outdoors at a nursery
(Nayeli Huerta / For The Times)

EnCactusar

Plant Shop
By Marcos Franco
Sweet talk, flattery and seduction. That’s how nursery owner Julio Toruño and wife Jackie feel about cactuses and succulents. It’s the reason they named their home nursery EnCactusar, a play on words that includes engatusar — to be persuaded or encouraged by something. The Toruños opened up shop during the pandemic, using their home in Boyle Heights as a storefront, but have since switched to Etsy sales as they build their new website and home nursery in South L.A.

Julio credits his love for horticulture to his Nicaraguan roots. He was born and raised in the northern mountainous region of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, until he migrated to the U.S. at the age of 6. His family were coffee and agricultural farmers and instilled in him love of the land. EnCactusar propagates, pollinates and grows most of its inventory and sources other plants from local Southern California growers.
Read All Read Less
Details
Andi Xoch, creator of @LatinxWithPlants, holds a potted plant with colorful leaves
(Martina Ibañez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Latinx With Plants

Boyle Heights Plant Shop
By Marcos Franco
Ever since she was a little girl, Andi Xoch dreamed of having her own jungle-themed clubhouse. The Northeast L.A.-born owner never imagined that three decades later she would have the creative freedom and resources to make her dreams a reality with Latinx With Plants.

Xoch personalized her Boyle Heights space to include her community’s culture with molcajete- and vaquero-style bota floral arrangements and merch. The vibrant turmeric and teal walls are complemented by shelves of Alocasia polly, snake plants, ZZ plants and plenty of other species.

Visitors are greeted at the door by a mural of what Xoch calls “Covid-Tonantzin,” a Nahuatl painting of the Virgen de Guadalupe with a mask, a callback to the times of social distancing, when Latinx With Plants opened in August 2020.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Felix Navarro holds a potted plant and stands before shelves of plant arrangements.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The Juicy Leaf

Glassell Park Plant Shop
By Marcos Franco
The Juicy Leaf in Glassell Park specializes in custom terrariums, succulent arrangements and a variety of indoor and outdoor plants. From common cactus to rare tropical plants like the watermelon pepperomia (Peperomia argyreia) and dragon plant (Dracaena marginata), Juicy Leaf’s inventory is never lacking.

Owner Felix Navarro grew up gardening alongside his mom and grandma in Texas and channeled the same passion to open up his first bricks-and-mortar store in Venice in 2009. He moved the store to Glassell Park in 2016.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A woman reaches up into a tall plant.
(Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)

The Plant Chica

Leimert Park Plant Shop
By Cerys Davies
From street corners to an old auto shop and now a garden space, the Plant Chica has been curating plant selections in South L.A. since 2018. Owned by married couple Sandra Mejia and Bantalem Adis, the focus of the shop and greenhouse is to build community through its greenery. After relocating from their first location in 2022 as part of a redevelopment project, they settled into their new Leimert Park spot last October.

In hosting events like their Full Moon Repotting, where shoppers can get their plants repotted with no fee; Adopt a Plant, where every customer leaves with a free plant; and Community Wellness Day, where local yoga studios and florists host various workshops, the couple has continued fostering the same sense of community they had previously ignited.

As for their plant selection, they have everything from the typical sun-loving houseplants to pet-friendly hanging plants and even a low-maintenance care section. The store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
TORRANCE, CA - JULY 29: Jacob Choto in the greenhouse at his Torrance home.. Misters keep the humidity high - around 70-80 percent. Photographed at Choto greenhouse on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Torrance, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Plants Choto

Plant Shop
By Cerys Davies
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Torrance-based couple Betty and Daniel Choto decided to build a greenhouse in their backyard. Now, several years later, Plants Choto is a licensed nursery selling tropical plants online and at local pop-up plant markets.

The Choto children, Jacob and Daniella, help run the business, which offers a variety of both exotic aroids and low-maintenance greenery — perfect for gardeners of all skill levels. Although most sales are via their Instagram page and the virtual marketplace app Whatnot, they occasionally open the greenhouse for an in-person shopping experience.
Read All Read Less
Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement