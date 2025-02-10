10 best Latino-owned plant stores in L.A.
Green thumb or not, L.A.’s plant stores offer something for everyone — from historic plant nurseries to one-of-a-kind terrariums and midday greenhouse DJ sets.
From the beginner-friendly Prop House Plants in San Pedro to the community-driven Plant Chica in South Central or even Torrance’s backyard greenhouse Plant Choto, each shop carries a vast selection of houseplants, trees, shrubs, vines and more.
Whether you are looking to fill that sunny living room corner, repot a well-loved monstera or find a low-maintenance succulent, these are the best Latino-owned nurseries, garden centers and greenhouses to check out.
Plantiitas
The couple quickly leaned into their roles as plant parents during the pandemic, profiting from Facebook sales and eventually a makeshift storefront out of Diaz’s garage. Their venture was successful enough to open a bricks-and-mortar store in 2020, and Plantiitas was born.
Aside from the assortment of calatheas, pothos and oxalis triangularis — most of which are sourced from San Diego nurseries — their priority is to create a community center where all are welcome, a reminder that is written on the wall to greet customers as they step through the rainbow swirl-painted entrance: “Para Todos Sale el Sol.”
Pasadena Roots
What initially started as a mobile nursery in a peach-colored cargo trailer named La Chula has since turned into a storefront in Pasadena, a two-story boutique shared with brother Edwin Jr.’s phone repair shop. In addition to the shelves of long luscious pothos, snake plants and hanging vegetation, the store features a grab-and-go and coffee cart.
Prop House Plants
After bonding with her brother, Jose, over plants during the pandemic, Montero founded the shop in October 2022.
Brittany, with Cuban and Ecuadorean roots, credits both of her grandmothers for her green thumb. She says they maintained beautiful flourishing gardens when she was a kid. Growing up in the low-income neighborhoods of Hawthorne and Lawndale, she remembers how her Cuban grandmother’s house stood out for its vibrant greenery.
Avalon Nursery & Ceramics
Before purchasing a lot on the corner of Avalon Boulevard and 54th Street in 1987, Lopez was schooled in the plant game by her older sister, Ofelia Hurtado, who had similarly sold ferns and flowers out of her car’s trunk for years and knew where to get them wholesale.
After 37 years in business, Lopez is still going strong as the oldest plant nursery in South L.A., described by both her children and grandchildren as a “jungle,” packed to the brim with fruit trees, rose bushes, organic soils, plant foods and ceramic pots.
Lincoln Avenue Nursery
The 1.8 acres of land that the nursery encompasses means there’s something for every plant lover, from herbs and vegetables to bird of paradise (Strelitzia reginae) or white Natchez crape myrtle, which Franco sources locally and from neighboring states.
His fascination with plants as a child followed him from Poncitlán, Jalisco, when he migrated to the U.S. at the age of 14. After more than 20 years in business, he hopes to pass Lincoln Avenue Nursery down to his daughter and son, who help run the shop.
EnCactusar
Julio credits his love for horticulture to his Nicaraguan roots. He was born and raised in the northern mountainous region of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, until he migrated to the U.S. at the age of 6. His family were coffee and agricultural farmers and instilled in him love of the land. EnCactusar propagates, pollinates and grows most of its inventory and sources other plants from local Southern California growers.
Latinx With Plants
Xoch personalized her Boyle Heights space to include her community’s culture with molcajete- and vaquero-style bota floral arrangements and merch. The vibrant turmeric and teal walls are complemented by shelves of Alocasia polly, snake plants, ZZ plants and plenty of other species.
Visitors are greeted at the door by a mural of what Xoch calls “Covid-Tonantzin,” a Nahuatl painting of the Virgen de Guadalupe with a mask, a callback to the times of social distancing, when Latinx With Plants opened in August 2020.
The Juicy Leaf
Owner Felix Navarro grew up gardening alongside his mom and grandma in Texas and channeled the same passion to open up his first bricks-and-mortar store in Venice in 2009. He moved the store to Glassell Park in 2016.
The Plant Chica
In hosting events like their Full Moon Repotting, where shoppers can get their plants repotted with no fee; Adopt a Plant, where every customer leaves with a free plant; and Community Wellness Day, where local yoga studios and florists host various workshops, the couple has continued fostering the same sense of community they had previously ignited.
As for their plant selection, they have everything from the typical sun-loving houseplants to pet-friendly hanging plants and even a low-maintenance care section. The store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Plants Choto
The Choto children, Jacob and Daniella, help run the business, which offers a variety of both exotic aroids and low-maintenance greenery — perfect for gardeners of all skill levels. Although most sales are via their Instagram page and the virtual marketplace app Whatnot, they occasionally open the greenhouse for an in-person shopping experience.
