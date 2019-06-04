Reading Nook: While Moochie snores, I fall into the world of my book

I’d once been a girl liked Francie; a girl who loved reading, who dreamed of writing, who promised herself that “when she grew up, she would work hard, save money, and buy every single book that she liked.” I couldn’t imagine that my daughters wouldn’t be readers. So I designed the window seat, making it as beautiful, and cozy as could be. I chose all the fabrics for the curtains and the cushions. I hunted high and low for the perfect lamp. I spent weeks fussing over the paint, looking at painted sections of the wall at different times of day until I was convinced I had the perfect shade: white, with hints of ivory and butter. When it was done, it was perfect — pretty and comfortable, welcoming and warm, with a place for everything, and a view of the treetops that Francie Nolan would have loved.