Havens: Susan Orlean and R.M. Schindler, a love story in two chapters

It was the writer’s last book that brought the couple (who were married in 2001, the second nuptials for both) to California from the East Coast in 2007. While she researched “Rin Tin Tin: The Life and the Legend,” her biography of the canine film star, they stayed in a series of Airbnb rentals in scenic parts of the city (Malibu, Venice, the Hollywood Hills) with their then-infant son, Austin. They also began to lust after their own place here. Although (or maybe because) she grew up in a traditional suburban house in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Orlean, like Gillespie, is a fan of modern architecture: One of the couple’s first dates was a pilgrimage to Fallingwater, and the house they built for themselves in New York’s Hudson Valley is a Wright-ian study in stone, glass and wood. So when they started their house hunt, they set their sights on the city’s trove of midcentury gems.