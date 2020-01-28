What are your questions about the homelessness crisis in California?

Homelessness is a top concern in California, with tens of thousands of people living without permanent housing. What questions can we help answer about the crisis? Help inform our reporting by submitting your questions below.

* By submitting your story to us, you are representing and warranting that the content is original and accurate in all respects and does not defame any person, invade any rights of publicity or of privacy, plagiarize from anyone, or infringe, misappropriate or otherwise violate any proprietary rights of any third party, including intellectual property rights (e.g., copyrights, trademarks). You agree that the Los Angeles Times may edit your submission and may publish your submission on any of its platforms, including without limitation on latimes.com, in print and on Los Angeles Times social media accounts, and may authorize third parties to publish your submission. You agree to abide by our terms of service.