Housing & Homelessness

What are your questions about the homelessness crisis in California?

Francisco Aldana, 30, left, fist bumps a fellow homeless man where they live with around 25 other homeless people underneath the 405 Freeway on Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Mary Kate MetivierAudience Engagement Editor 
Jan. 28, 2020
1:47 PM
Homelessness is a top concern in California, with tens of thousands of people living without permanent housing. What questions can we help answer about the crisis? Help inform our reporting by submitting your questions below.

Housing & Homelessness
Mary Kate Metivier
Mary Kate Metivier is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the Kansas City Star. She's a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
