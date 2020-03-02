Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Housing & Homelessness

California Housing Crisis Podcast: Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to fix homelessness

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger at a USC Schwarzenegger Institute event on homelessness last month.
(Photo Courtesy Tom Queally / USC)
By Liam DillonStaff Writer 
March 2, 2020
9:39 AM
Share

When he bicycles in the morning to Gold’s Gym in Venice, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has noticed a growing number of homeless people pitching tents in the neighborhood.

Now the head of a public affairs institute at USC, Schwarzenegger last month gathered public officials and experts from across the country to debate what to do about California’s homeless population, which now stands at about 151,000 on any given night.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we interview Schwarzenegger about his experiences as governor and why he believes the state should make it easier for developers to build housing. Schwarzenegger also talks about his own history in real estate and what lessons social housing in his native Austria might have for California’s challenges.

Advertisement

Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CALmatters.

You can subscribe to “Gimme Shelter” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, Google Play and Overcast.

Housing & HomelessnessCaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Liam Dillon
Follow Us
Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement